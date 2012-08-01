BlackRock reorganizes, adds senior leadership

* Adds eight to executive committee
* Fink indicates has no plans to leave
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Aug 1 BlackRock Inc. on
Wednesday announced that it has expanded its senior leadership
team and reorganized its investment and client-facing businesses
in an effort to grow its business.
The New York-based investment firm has added eight
executives to its global executive committee, bringing the total
to 21, according to an internal memo provided by the company to
Reuters.
BlackRock is replacing its portfolio management group, which
had been headed by Rich Kushel, with five new investment groups.
Kushel will be deputy chief operating officer of the group,
reporting to President Robert Kapito and chief operating officer
Charles Hallac.
Kushel will also head a new strategic product management
group, according to the memo.
The changes come as BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink
shifts the $3.56 trillion company's focus from being an acquirer
to operating its businesses.
In recent months, amidst a spate of high profile departures
and rumors that Fink may leave to become U.S. secretary of the
Treasury, some analysts have said they wanted more insight into
the firm's bench strength. Others wondered if
the firm had gotten so big, that it needed more leaders at the
top.
The changes seem to address those concerns. The additions to
the global executive committee "will ensure a broader, more
diverse representation of views, including from the investment
side of the business," Fink wrote in the memo.
In the memo, Fink indicated that he is not going anywhere.
"I look forward to working with all of you in the years to come
to realize the full potential of this reorganization," he wrote.
The new portfolio management group structure comes as
BlackRock is working to improve performance, particularly of its
equity funds.
BlackRock will have five new investment groups: alpha
strategies reporting to Quintin Price; Beta Strategies, which
includes all of firm's passive investments such as
exchange-traded funds and will be led by Amy Schioldager, Multi
Asset Strategies reporting to Ken Kroner; Alternative Strategies
reporting to Matt Botein and trading and liquidity strategies,
reporting to Richie Prager.
In its July 18 earnings call with analysts, Fink was not
happy with the performance of BlackRock's fundamental equity
managers. "We still are not hitting as well as we need to," he
said. "We are working towards building that platform up and
making sure those issues are addressed."
On the client facing front, BlackRock is bringing together
its iShares ETF business with its retail mutual fund business,
and the firm's institutional with its BlackRock Solutions
business, which includes its risk analytics.
The retail and ETF group will report to Rob Fairbairn while
the institutional group will report to Rob Goldstein, according
to the memo.