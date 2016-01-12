BlackRock reshuffles senior leadership of investment teams

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 BlackRock Inc on
Tuesday said it reshuffled the managers of some of its most
important investment units, including its stock and bond picking
businesses, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
The world's largest asset manager is combining its two stock
picking business into one unit that reports directly to
BlackRock President Rob Kapito.
The company also said it would unify its global fixed-income
business under one leader, Tim Webb, and shift a senior
executive, Rich Kushel, into a position as head of multi-asset
strategies, which includes products that straddle investment
styles.
Ken Kroner, who had overseen multi-asset strategies and the
"scientific active equity" group, plans to retire this year
after serving as an adviser through the remainder of the year,
according to the memo.
Under Kroner, the company had been working to better use
data analysis and other quantitative methods to improve
investment performance not just in that "scientific" unit but
within the rest of the firm's equity business - where the
company's performance had struggled - as well as in fixed
income.
New York-based BlackRock, with $4.5 trillion in assets under
management, also is unifying its global fixed-income business
under the leadership of Tim Webb, who rises to global head of
fixed income, and Rick Rieder, a well-known investor who is
becoming chief investment officer of global fixed income,
according to the memo.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)