UPDATE 3-BlackRock sees resource nationalism a threat to mine investing

By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 25 BlackRock Inc , the
world's largest money manager, on Tuesday warned so-called
"resource nationalism" was on the rise globally, threatening to
undermine investment in sectors where governments were playing
too heavy a hand.
BlackRock's investment chief for natural resources Evy
Hambro singled out the regimes of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe and
Hugo Chavez in Venezuela as extreme examples of government
intervention, but also said Australia's move to introduce new
taxes on mining companies was affecting sentiment.
Resource nationalism in producer countries, whether it is
the urge to demand a larger share of mineral wealth via company
ownership or through taxes, has become a growing problem for the
industry as governments face tight budgets in the aftermath of
the financial crisis.
"We're seeing a general trend around the world of resource
nationalism with governments that are short of tax revenue...
whether it's by personal taxation levels or extending into
corporate or other ways," Hambro said at a media briefing.
"Obviously, you want to stray away from indigenisation or
nationalisation, which is being proposed by Mugabe in Zimbabwe
or Chavez in Venezuela on one end of the extreme," Hambro said.
At the same time, "Australia has definitely dropped down the
list because of the uncertainty around their taxes," he said.
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Tuesday vowed to
introduce a controversial 30 percent mining tax on iron ore and
coal miners next year, hoping to collect A$7.7 billion ($8
billion) in its first two years to help the national budget
return to surplus.
Gillard also wants to establish a carbon tax that would
force around 500 big polluting companies to pay for carbon
emissions, initially at a rate of A$23 ($23.75) a tonne.
The global fight for natural resources has intensified in
recent years with the fast growth of emerging markets, leading
to some high-profile cross-border takeovers being blocked by
governments.
Last year, the Canadian government killed BHP Billiton Ltd's
$39 billion bid for fertiliser maker Potash
Corp .
Turning to markets, Hambro said most commodities remain on a
solid footing despite recent price routs and that mining stocks
in general were undervalued and ripe for investment.
A roughly 25 percent decline in iron ore prices and a 20
percent drop in copper prices this year were creating a "massive
opportunity" in oversold mining equities, Hambro said.
"Valuations are at very low levels," Hambro said.
Recent declines in global iron ore prices could lead to a
drop in supply, leading to a later upside rebound in prices,
according to Hambro.
Iron ore producers should benefit from continuing strong
sales to China, which was reducing consumption of lesser-grade
domestic ores in favour of imported ore from the likes of BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto and other suppliers, he
added.
Hambro also said that widespread destocking of copper
inventories in China had obscured underlying strong demand for
the metal in the world's top consuming nation.
As of March 31, 2011, BlackRock held $3.65 trillion in
assets under management, according to its web site.
Investments by BlackRock in mining accounts for $35.75
billion, making it one of the world's largest single holdings in
the sector.
"By and large it's been a very tricky year... The moves we
are seeing in the market at the moment are reflecting that the
sector is very oversold relative to the fundamentals," Hambro
said.
($1=0.96 Australian dollars)
