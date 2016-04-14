Lower hedge fund performance fees hurt results -BlackRock CEO

NEW YORK, April 14 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Thursday that his company missed earnings expectations as Wall Street analysts were "anticipating higher performance fees" on hedge funds.

Fink told CNBC that the industry is seeing a rotation as clients re-evaluate high-fee funds but that withdrawals in the broader hedge-fund industry have not hit the company's business. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)