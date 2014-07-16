BlackRock's second-quarter profit rises 11 percent

NEW YORK, July 16 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 11 percent, boosted by strong markets that helped drive flows into its products across asset classes.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $808 million, or $4.72 per share, up from $729 million, or $4.19 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)