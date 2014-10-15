UPDATE 3-BlackRock profit jumps 26 percent in third quarter

(Adds CEO comments from interview, conference call)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, said on Wednesday that third-quarter
earnings rose 26 percent, boosted by an improved performance of
its fixed income funds.
Net income increased to $917 million, or $5.37 per share,
from $730 million, or $4.21 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a tax benefit, earnings were $5.21 a share,
beating the analysts' average estimate of $4.69, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
BlackRock ended the quarter with $4.5 trillion in assets
under management, up 10 percent from a year earlier, while net
inflows rose almost 4 percent to $28.7 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told Reuters that
BlackRock had been winning business throughout the year,
particularly in its fixed income funds.
"We have raised $48 billion year to date in fixed income net
flows," Fink said.
Flows into those funds have accelerated over the past few
weeks, Fink said, largely due to their improved performance
rather than solely from clients leaving rival Pacific Investment
Management Co after the Sept. 26 departure of its star manager,
Bill Gross.
Fink would not say how much money has flowed into BlackRock
funds since the announcement that Gross was leaving Pimco for
Janus Capital Group Inc.
The firm sees an opportunity in the tens of billions of
dollars in the fixed income space over the next several
quarters, Fink told analysts on a call.
BlackRock's taxable fixed income funds have outperformed
their benchmarks over the past one-, three- and five-year
periods.
Their outperformance comes after BlackRock spent the past
six years rebuilding its fixed income business, Fink said.
BlackRock's third-quarter inflows were almost evenly split
between stock and bond funds, with $10.2 billion going into the
equity side and $11.1 billion into fixed income. Multi-asset
funds had $7.4 billion in inflows.
About $18.2 billion, more than 60 percent of inflows, went
into BlackRock's iShares exchange-traded fund business.
Institutional investors added $5.5 billion to BlackRock's
funds, and the company's retail funds had $5 billion in inflows.
BlackRock's alternative funds had $80 million in outflows in
the third quarter. Fink said $7 billion had been committed to
them but was not yet invested.
Analysts agree that BlackRock is well-positioned as clients
move their money away from Pimco, which Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
described in an Oct. 8 report as "the Bill Gross effect."
Clients may move money to firms like BlackRock for actively
managed fixed income funds, but they also may decide that
passively managed funds are safer, according to the report.
In the first few weeks of October, BlackRock had more than
$7 billion of net new flows into fixed income iShares ETFs.
BlackRock shares were down 1 percent at $303.78 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)