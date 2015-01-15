BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 3.3 pct

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, reported a 3.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as the company earned less from investment advisory performance fees.
The New York-based company's net income fell to $813 million, or $4.77 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31 from $841 million, or $4.86 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.