公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五

BlackRock quarterly profit rises 6 pct

Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Friday its profit rose about 6 percent in a turbulent fourth quarter for investors.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $861 million, or $5.11 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $813 million, or $4.77 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

