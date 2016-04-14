BlackRock quarterly profit falls 20 pct

April 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Thursday its profit fell about 20 percent during a first quarter that featured a dramatic reversal for markets.

The New York-based company's net income fell to $657 million, or $3.92 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $822 million, or $4.84 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)