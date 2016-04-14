BlackRock quarterly profit falls 20 pct

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said on Thursday its profit fell about 20 percent during a first quarter that featured a dramatic reversal for markets.
The New York-based company's net income fell to $657 million, or $3.92 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $822 million, or $4.84 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.