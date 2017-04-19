UPDATE 5-Booming ETFs help BlackRock weather investors' cost-cutting

(Adds closing share price)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the
world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported
double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into
lower-cost index funds, but the company's share price slipped as
revenue fell short of analysts' expectations.
Revenues of $2.8 billion came in 2 percent below analysts'
estimates as advisory and distribution fees declined. Chief
Executive Officer Larry Fink said the miss was not attributable
to the fees it charges for managing funds.
Nonetheless, while BlackRock's assets grew 22 percent from a
year ago to $5.4 trillion, fees for managing those assets and
lending out the securities grew by a smaller 12 percent.
"There is a greater belief that long-term returns are
structurally lower than they were 10 and 20 years ago," Fink
told analysts on a conference call. "Fees take up a lot of that
return. And as long as we believe the world is going to be in a
low-return environment, our clients are under a lot of pressure.
BlackRock shares closed down 1.7 percent.
"They have a history of exceeding expectations," said Macrae
Sykes, an analyst at Gabelli & Co, which owns BlackRock shares.
"This quarter they didn't."
Investors poured $82.2 billion into its index funds and
iShares exchange-traded funds during the first quarter, while
its pricier active funds posted $1.8 billion in withdrawals.
Financial markets traded vibrantly last quarter as a new
U.S. president and congress took office, and investors tried to
size up whether they would pass tax and other reforms that could
give new life to an aging bull market in U.S. stocks.
Investors increasingly are choosing to make those bets -
whether optimistic or pessimistic - using ETFs that track
indexes at a relatively low cost.
Very few companies in the industry have been able to build a
successful index fund franchise like iShares, and the flight of
customers to lower-cost products has consequently squeezed
margins.
BlackRock's net income rose to $862 million, or $5.23 per
share as its tax rate declined in the first quarter ended March
31, from $657 million, or $3.92 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $5.25 per share, beating the
$4.89 estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
PASSIVE
Last quarter, iShares and index funds brought in all of the
net money that went into the BlackRock's "long-term" products, a
grouping that excludes funds where investors park cash.
BlackRock has been pushing investors to use ETFs more often
and in new ways. ETFs were initially seen as devices used to
track stock indexes. But BlackRock has aggressively marketed
fixed-income ETFs to institutions that normally use bonds.
That approach paid off. U.S.-based bond ETFs attracted
record cash last quarter, according to researcher Morningstar
Inc, and iShares took in $4 in $10 of that money.
BlackRock also created a low-cost lineup of 25 "Core" ETFs
for everyday investors to use to build a basic portfolio. The
funds compete on price with BlackRock's most aggressive
price-slashing rivals, Vanguard Group and Charles Schwab Corp
.
Those 25 Core ETFs accounted for 54 percent of iShares
inflows last quarter.
Yet success in that category has come at the cost of
lowering fees, which BlackRock last did for Core in October.
In a sign of how high the bar is for growing in the ETF
business, iShares' share of U.S. assets in that business has
actually decreased to 39 percent, from a peak under BlackRock
ownership of 47 percent. BlackRock bought iShares from Barclays
PLC in 2009.
ACTIVE
Last month, BlackRock said it would cut jobs and fees while
relying more on computers to assemble its investment portfolios,
a flurry of changes meant to jumpstart its lagging stockpicking
franchise. The changes affect 11 percent of its $275 billion
active stock fund business.
By BlackRock's own figures, 51 percent of assets in its
traditionalist "Fundamental" active stock funds are lagging
their benchmark over five years. That compares to 90 percent for
BlackRock's data-driven "Scientific" funds and 88 percent for
its taxable-bond funds.
It remains to be seen what effect the new changes will have.
All else equal, cutting fees boosts performance.
But transferring management of some traditionalist funds to
Scientific teams comes with its own risks, including scaring
away existing investors, and creating a new reliance on computer
models that may not deliver in increasingly competitive markets.
"They can't do anything about the environment for active
management," said Tom Brakke, who consults asset managers.
