BlackRock quarterly profit rises 1.3 pct

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, posted a small rise in second-quarter profit, as the firm saw net outflows for the first time in several quarters.
The New York-based asset manager reported net income attributable to company of $819 million, or $4.84 per share, up from $808 million, or $4.72 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.