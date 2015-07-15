BlackRock quarterly profit rises 1.3 pct

July 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, posted a small rise in second-quarter profit, as the firm saw net outflows for the first time in several quarters.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income attributable to company of $819 million, or $4.84 per share, up from $808 million, or $4.72 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)