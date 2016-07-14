版本:
BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 3.7 pct

July 14 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, reflecting a turbulent quarter for financial markets.

The New York-based company's net income fell to $789 million, or $4.73 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $819 million, or $4.84 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.78 per share. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

