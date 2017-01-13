Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit falls 1.2 pct

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 1.2 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as investors rushed into low-cost funds.
The New York-based company's net income fell to $851 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $861 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $5.13, up from $5.11 in the prior quarter as the number of shares outstanding fell. On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to $5.14 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020