Stocks, junk bonds could gain despite slowing U.S. growth -BlackRock's Rieder

NEW YORK, March 8 Stocks "can go up five, ten percent, maybe" despite a slowing U.S. economy, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said on Tuesday.

The market's negative attitude towards the high-yield corporate debt market - relatively to higher-grade debt - has also created an investment opportunity, Rieder said at a conference in New York.

He said a rally in gold could continue as central banks push rates globally into negative figures, eroding investors' savings. New York-based BlackRock oversees $4.6 trillion in assets globally. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)