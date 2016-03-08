Stocks, junk bonds could gain despite slowing U.S. growth -BlackRock's Rieder

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
NEW YORK, March 8 Stocks "can go up five, ten percent, maybe" despite a slowing U.S. economy, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder said on Tuesday.
The market's negative attitude towards the high-yield corporate debt market - relatively to higher-grade debt - has also created an investment opportunity, Rieder said at a conference in New York.
He said a rally in gold could continue as central banks push rates globally into negative figures, eroding investors' savings. New York-based BlackRock oversees $4.6 trillion in assets globally. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).