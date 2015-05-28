BlackRock has no interest in buying a retail brokerage-CEO

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, has no intention of buying a
retail brokerage firm, Larry Fink, the chief executive officer,
told shareholders Thursday morning.
When asked by an investor at BlackRock's annual shareholder
meeting if it would ever consider buying a retail brokerage
given the profitability of the business, Fink said "No, that's
not part of our business model."
Similarly, Fink quickly dismissed a shareholder question
about whether he would serve on a board of another company
anytime in the next two to three years, answering with a quick
"no." He does not serve on any other company boards.
The shareholder meeting, which lasted around 45 minutes,
took place Thursday morning at the Palace Hotel in New York.
While shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company's
proposals, including employee and executive compensation plans,
they voted down the two shareholder proposals.
One proposal, introduced by the American Federation of
State, County and Municipal Employees Pension Plan and The
Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, requested that BlackRock
publish an annual report disclosing its lobbying procedures,
payments to lobbyists and trade associations. It received only
17 percent shareholder support.
Another proposal, introduced by Investors against Genocide,
requested that BlackRock implement an investment policy
prohibiting investment in companies that engage in genocide.
Specifically, the proposal, which only received three
percent of the shareholder vote, noted that BlackRock is one of
the largest holders of PetroChina and Sinopec
, which are both large oil producers in Syria and
Sudan. As such, the group claims they help fund
government-sponsored genocide in both countries.
BlackRock, with $4.8 trillion in assets under management,
largely invests in the companies through its index funds, and is
limited in what it can do, Fink told shareholders. However,
BlackRock is willing to accommodate clients who want to invest
in the index without those two companies, as well as work with
the index providers to address the issue, Fink said.
"We have had some engagement about excluding those two
companies," he said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)