Blackrock shares undervalued - Barrons

Oct 14 Shares of BlackRock, the world's
largest investment manager, have had a tepid go of it. They are
up only 4 percent this year, versus the nearly 14 percent gained
by the S&P 500.
But the stock is poised to rally in the next year, possibly
handing investors a 16 percent return, according to a story in
Barron's on Sunday.
Shares have underperformed, Barron's says, in part because
of the way Vanguard and Charles Schwab charge lower fees. There
is also the rampant speculation that BlackRock founder and Chief
Executive Laurence Fink may become the next U.S. Treasury
secretary if President Barack Obama wins a second term.
Barron's said BlackRock has been improving its equity-fund
performance and it is working on a new strategy that could
involve fee cuts in ETFs, which are poised to grow 12 percent
annually to 2025.