公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 00:09 BJT

BlackRock sees S&P 500 at 1,450 by year-end

NEW YORK, Sept 25 The S&P 500 will finish 2012 at 1,450 before rising to 1,525 by middle of 2013, according to Chris Leavy, chief investment officer, fundamental equities of the Americas for BlackRock and head of the US Large Cap Series equity team.

