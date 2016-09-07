UPDATE 1-Top BlackRock portfolio manager cutting stocks exposure

(Adds comments, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A top BlackRock Inc
portfolio manager said on Wednesday he has been buying options
"protection" against equities and slicing stock exposure, adding
that now is not the time to take risks.
Michael Fredericks, who manages the $13.6 billion BlackRock
Multi-Asset Income Fund, said such risks include
massive buying of high dividend-yield stocks, forthcoming
decisions on interest rates and the U.S. presidential election.
"In many cases you've seen a lot of money, particularly
retail money, moving into the highest dividend paying stocks
without scrutiny to the fundamentals of those businesses,"
Fredericks said at a press event, referring to utilities,
consumer staples and other typically high-income stocks.
Fredericks said he is partial to higher-yielding options in
the bond market and companies that have proven they can increase
their dividends, adding that he has bought "put" options through
December as "protection" for his portfolios.
