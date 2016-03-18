BlackRock income fund manager slices preferred stocks on volatility fear

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, March 18 A top BlackRock Inc fund manager said his team cut its exposure to preferred stocks to a "historical" low of 5 percent on fears that market volatility could spill into the asset class.
"We continued to reduce the fund's allocation to preferred stocks based on the view that market volatility would spill over to the asset class, which had initially outperformed during the broader market selloff," said Michael Fredericks, who manages the $12 billion BlackRock Multi-Asset Income Fund, in a monthly letter distributed Friday.
The letter described the current 5 percent allocation to preferred stocks as a "historical" low for the eight-year old fund, which has carried as much as 11 percent exposure to the asset. The fund currently has a one-year return, through Thursday, of negative 2.3 percent, Lipper said.
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.