BlackRock's Rieder eyes buying more German bunds

June 4 BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder is bullish on European bonds and is considering buying more German bunds, he said in an interview Thursday.

"Bunds start to get interesting at around the one percent level," he told Reuters.

Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to trade 3 bps lower on the day at 0.83 percent. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Christian Plumb)

