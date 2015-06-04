BlackRock's Rieder eyes buying more German bunds

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder is bullish on European bonds and is considering buying more German bunds, he said in an interview Thursday.
"Bunds start to get interesting at around the one percent level," he told Reuters.
Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to trade 3 bps lower on the day at 0.83 percent. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures