UPDATE 1-Blackrock hires Taborsky from Pimco

BOSTON, Sept 6 BlackRock Inc(BLK.N) said on Tuesday it hired Pacific Investment Management Co executive Mark Taborsky as part of a drive to bulk up services for institutional clients like pension funds and endowments.

At BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, Taborsky will be managing director and senior portfolio manager, charged with developing and running investment products within its U.S. Fiduciary Management Solutions business. The unit is part of BlackRock's Multi-Asset Client Solutions group, which managed $126 billion as of June 30.

Taborsky joined Pimco in 2008 where he had developed new asset allocation products. Before that he had overseen external managers for Harvard Management Co, which runs Harvard University's endowment. In moving to Pimco, Taborsky was following the endowment's former head, Mohamed El-Erian, now Pimco chief executive.

A Pimco spokesman said Taborsky's duties were taken over by its asset allocation team. Though based in Newport Beach, Calif., Pimco is a unit of German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE). Earlier on Tuesday Allianz said it has separated Pimco from its other asset management businesses.

A BlackRock spokesman said Taborsky will be based in BlackRock's Boston office but will spend much time in New York.

He will report to Nancy Everett, head of the U.S. Fiduciary Management business, herself hired in January to the newly created position. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Bernard Orr)