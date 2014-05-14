BlackRock joins with Tradeweb to bring more pricing in-house

NEW YORK May 14 BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest money manager, said on Wednesday it has
partnered with trading platform Tradeweb Markets LLC to bring
pricing for fixed-income securities and derivatives in-house to
BlackRock's investment and risk management system.
Through the partnership, users of BlackRock's Aladdin
investment management platform will be able to see pricing from
more than 40 liquidity providers within Tradeweb's network on
the Aladdin dashboard, rather than go outside to get quotes from
dealers, as was previously the case.
In addition to accessing pricing and historical information,
Aladdin clients will be able to "click to trade" from their
dashboard, said BlackRock spokeswoman Lauren Post. While users
will be able to transact from the Aladdin screen, all of the
actual trading will happen at Tradeweb, she said.
BlackRock has partnered in a similar strategic alliance once
before, with electronic credit trading platform MarketAxess
Holdings Inc last year.
Aladdin, a proprietary system that provides data to help
clients manage their portfolios, is a key business for New
York-based BlackRock, which manages $4.4 trillion in assets.
Tradeweb is majority-owned by Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)