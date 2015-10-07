Market rules behind Aug ETF trading issues -BlackRock

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stock exchange rules
designed to protect investors from market routs backfired on
Aug. 24, exacerbating a selloff in exchange traded funds,
BlackRock Inc said in a report published Wednesday.
BlackRock blamed both automated selling by investors and
exchange-required trading halts for a dislocation in ETF pricing
that morning, when a broad selloff initially sliced 1,000 points
off of the Dow Jones industrial average shortly after the market
opened.
That day, a group of ETFs sank an average of 30 percent from
their prior-day close, often far below the value of their
underlying stocks. Trading in 327 such funds was halted that
day.
Prices largely returned to normal later that morning.
BlackRock, which has $1 trillion in assets under management in
its iShares ETF business, saw some of its funds frozen.
"The events of August 24 left many investors dissatisfied
with the prices at which trades were executed and raised
concerns about the functioning of markets and [exchange-traded
products]," the report said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been looking
into possible revisions of its rules on ETF trading. Fund
companies promised to investigate the pricing issues. BlackRock
and others have said that day's dislocations were temporary and
did not have an effect on the average ETF investor.
BlackRock said complex issues led to the halts and caused
ETFs to trade below the value of their underlying securities.
But among them, they said, are rules that made it difficult for
traders to operate.
The New York Stock Exchange invoked a rule allowing traders
not to disseminate pricing information when the market opened.
While designed to help, BlackRock said the rule "inadvertently
impeded" the information available to traders.
When ETFs trade at discounts to the value of their
underlying stocks, traders will snap them up and profit on the
difference until they return to fair value. On Aug. 24, these
traders could not guarantee that they would be able to execute
that arbitrage trade because of the lack of information,
widespread halts and the delayed opening of several stocks,
BlackRock said.
Retail investors may have had so-called stop loss orders in
place that automatically sold funds as they dropped below
pre-set price targets. Some may have sold at the bottom.
The firm's report included seven recommendations, including
asking retail brokerages to better educate ETF traders who may
be better served by using so-called limit orders that only sell
at a certain price instead of stop orders that will trigger
sales when a security plunges through a target price.
The report also suggested that on extremely volatile days,
market-wide circuit breakers be used instead of halts on
individual securities.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Nick Zieminski)