BlackRock system won't compete with bond dealers, CEO says

April 18 BlackRock's new bond trading system for
clients is not meant to put the company in competition with Wall
Street's fixed-income brokers, Chief Executive Laurence Fink
said on Wednesday.
"This is not going to transform BlackRock in any way," Fink
said during a conference call with analysts on the company's
first-quarter results. "This is not going to change our
behavior, our relations with the sell side."
BlackRock, with assets under management of $3.7
trillion, is overall the world's largest money manager and one
of the biggest on the bond side.
Repeating arguments he has made on prior earnings conference
calls, Fink said the trading platform was aimed at filling a gap
in trading that might occur if Wall Street firms and major banks
reduce their participation in bond trading. Big banks and
brokers are widely expected to cut back on bond trading to meet
new capital standards from regulators and trading limits like
those in the Volcker rule.
"We are responding to the regulatory regime that is
transforming the future ways of the business," Fink said.
The New York-based company, owned in part by PNC Financial
Services Group Inc and Barclays Plc, said its
new trading network has not yet been approved by regulators.
The system is related to the BlackRock's Aladdin risk
management service, which covers about $10 trillion of assets.
BlackRock customers using the risk management service to trade
bonds among themselves and with BlackRock fund managers could
use the new system to bypass Wall Street dealers.
And it follows the same track taken by Aladdin. The risk
management system was first used internally at BlackRock and
then opened as a service when clients requested access. The
BlackRock Solutions unit that oversees Aladdin, once just a cost
borne by the company, generated $123 million of revenue in the
first quarter.
If Wall Street steps back from fixed-income trading, as many
expect, the bid/ask spreads to trade bonds could widen, Fink
said on Wednesday's call. If that problem does not materialize,
BlackRock's new trading platform would not be needed, he added.
"If we could see a narrowing in bid/ask spreads, we don't
need the Aladdin trading platform," Fink said.
BlackRock has been working on the trading platform for more
than a year. At a Goldman Sachs investor conference in December,
President Robert Kapito said the trading platform would open in
early 2012.
On BlackRock's fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts in
January, Fink said the new system was not meant to put his
company in competition with Wall Street brokerages.
The platform garnered renewed attention last week when the
Wall Street Journal reported that BlackRock was working on the
system.