BlackRock names former NYSE Euronext executive as treasurer

NEW YORK, Feb 27 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has named former NYSE Euronext executive Philippe Matsumoto as treasurer and head of corporate insurance, the New York-based company said on Thursday. Matsumoto, who was previously senior vice president and global treasurer at NYSE Euronext, will be responsible for overseeing global treasury, liquidity, funding and capital management activities in his new role at BlackRock. He will report to BlackRock's Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin. Matsumoto had been with Euronext since 2001, later joining NYSE Euronext in 2007 after Euronext merged with the New York Stock Exchange. He began his career at Société Générale. New York-based BlackRock, owner of the largest exchange-traded fund provider iShares, manages more than $4 trillion in assets. BlackRock shares were up 2.6 percent at $305.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.