BlackRock lowers forecast for Treasury bonds

NEW YORK May 13 A top BlackRock Inc
strategist said on Friday that the world's largest asset manager
is lowering its forecast on the performance of U.S. government
debt as dovish market expectations may have "gone too far."
BlackRock's Chief Investment Strategist for Fixed Income
Jeffrey Rosenberg also said in a note that the company expects
the credit market to deliver income, but no price appreciation,
in a best-case scenario after a rally this year. New York-based
BlackRock oversaw $1.5 trillion in fixed-income assets as of
March 31.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)