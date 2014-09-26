Blackrock cuts stake in Unicredit to below 5 percent-regulator

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
MILAN, Sept 26 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank Unicredit to below five percent, according to a filing posted on market watchdog Consob's website on Friday.
The company reduced its stake to 4.99 percent on Sept. 23, according to the Consob filing, after in March it boosted its shareholding in the lender to 5.24 percent.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015