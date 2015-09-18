Blackstone denies it is studying investing in Spain's Abengoa

BRIEF-Bioptix enters agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
MADRID, Sept 18 Blackstone is not looking at a possible investment in Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa, a spokesman for the investment fund said on Friday, denying an earlier media report.
Spanish financial newspaper Expansion said on Friday that the private equity firm, along with another U.S. fund, Cerberus Capital Management, was studying injecting capital in to Abengoa.
Cerberus did not respond to a request for a comment on the report. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Sarah White)
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 20 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge granted Avaya Inc approval on Friday to tap $425 million of the $725 million loan proposed to carry the telecommunications company through its restructuring, funds the company said were essential to continue operations.
Jan 20 Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda.