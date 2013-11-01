CORRECTED-Investors show concern over Blackstone home-rental bond

(Corrects size of deal to US$479.137m in second graf)
By Adam Tempkin
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (IFR) - Kroll, Moody's, and Morningstar held
phone conversations with cautious bond investors Friday
following a three-city roadshow by structuring lead Deutsche
Bank for the first-ever home-rental bond from Blackstone,
described as a hybrid RMBS/CMBS.
Deutsche and co-leads JP Morgan and Credit Suisse pitched
the Triple A rated US$479.137m Invitation Homes 2013-SFR1
offering to more than 350 investors. Deutsche's London syndicate
desk even relayed the marketing message to clients in Europe in
an attempt to broaden the appeal of this deal.
Among investors' main concerns was that Blackstone did not
have enough "skin in the game", or pledged equity capital, and
that the rating agencies were giving too much credit to recent
home price appreciation (HPA) on distressed properties that were
only purchased by Blackstone within the last year.
The agency analysis utilised recently updated so-called
"broker price opinions" or BPOs, reflecting estimated current
home values that some investors said were too high in some
regions. Even the rating agencies acknowledged in their
respective pre-sale reports that the BPOs were too high in
several areas; so high, in fact, that they looked at national
home-price indices and in some cases applied a cap to the amount
of HPA they would give credit for.
Moreover, while the stated LTV for the transaction was a
reasonable 75%, the loan-to-cost (LTC) was closer to 88%,
meaning that Blackstone is borrowing a greater amount relative
to its overall acquisition costs for the 3,207 foreclosed
properties underpinning the deal. As an example, if Blackstone
purchased a house for US$80,000, and renovated it for US$20,000,
the all-in cost would be US$100,000. The loan amount under this
deal would be US$88,000 relative to that US$100,000, with only
US$12,000 of equity from Blackstone.
The issue led investors to conduct more due diligence, but
would not necessarily dissuade them from investing in the trade.
"It's very easy to audit cost, but a lot harder to audit value,"
said one RMBS investor. "It would be easier for investors if
they didn't have to think about this BPO issue. It's a question
mark - a headline issue. It sounds interesting; I need to do
some more work on it."
LTC is a key metric for bond investors. The credit
performance of loans is correlated to the capital that the
sponsor, Blackstone, has at risk, and investors would have
preferred that the sponsor had more equity at risk.
Blackstone has between 5% to 10% equity in the deal, Kroll
told IFR, although Blackstone would argue that it has 25%
equity, based on the 75% LTV number, analysts said. The agencies
included the sponsor's significant refurbishment costs as part
of their overall acquisition-cost calculations.
CMBS or RMBS?
Another major concern cited by investors is the fact that
Blackstone chose a CRE special servicer, Situs Holdings LLC, for
what is mostly a residential mortgage deal. Investors expressed
the fear that a CRE servicer is not experienced with
coordinating management on more than 3,000 single-family
residential properties across the country.
Moreover, the deal's portfolio will be managed by THR
Property Management, a subsidiary of Invitation Homes, which
itself is a subsidiary of Blackstone. If the equity in the deal
gets "blown up", as one investor said, and Blackstone shuts down
its property manager, it's not clear what the strategy will be
to transfer or replace property management duties - including
transferring data files and administering the collection of rent
checks in numerous different states.
"Those are meaningful concerns," said Glenn Costello, who
led the team of RMBS and CMBS analysts who rated the deal at
Kroll. "Situs won't step into the shoes of Invitation Home's
property manager. But from a CRE perspective, it's a commercial
loan, and you can see a CMBS-style workout or refinancing if
this happens. Failing that, you could talk about property
liquidation."
Moreover, in this case a special servicer can take
possession of an entire portfolio all at once, Costello said,
selling properties in bulk to either institutional investors or
companies specialising in REO sales.
"I wouldn't say not to be concerned about this issue, but
there is significant flexibility around the portfolio," he
noted. "We're comfortable with the credit enhancement (41.8% for
the Triple A). We don't rate investment-grade bonds based on our
view of any one owner or manager's skin in the game. Skin in the
game is valuable, but ownership can change."
In fact, the hybrid CMBS/RMBS nature of the bond both
intrigued and confused investors assessing the deal. Multifamily
CMBS technology was certainly used, and the homes are
income-producing properties, similar to CRE.
On the other hand, the potential liquidation of homes in the
much-larger single-family residential market is completely
different than selling one office building, for instance. "Skin
in the game" is nowhere near as important when there is one
solid, well-capitalised buyer for a large office building, but
is very important when thousands of homes across the country
need to be liquidated, investors said.
Relative-value calculations also become more complicated if
the bond is viewed as a hybrid. On the bond-buying side, for
instance, a CMBS analyst told IFR that multifamily CMBS bonds
look cheaper than the REO deal.
Nearly 90% of the homes underpinning the transaction are
located in and around Phoenix, Arizona; Riverside, Los Angeles
and Sacramento, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa,
Florida.
(Reporting By Adam Tempkin; Editing by Anil Mayre)