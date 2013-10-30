Blackstone starts marketing first US home rental ABS

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - Blackstone began marketing the
first-ever US home-rental asset-backed security (ABS) on
Wednesday, with some 300 potential investors expected in New
York to peruse the nearly USD480m deal.
The collateral behind the deal is rental cash flow from
3,207 foreclosed single-family homes bought up by Blackstone
, a private equity firm, at rock-bottom prices in the wake
of the financial crisis.
Nearly 90% of the homes underpinning the ABS are located in
and around Phoenix, Arizona; Riverside, Los Angeles and
Sacramento, California; Atlanta, Georgia; and Tampa, Florida.
Deutsche Bank is the lead structurer on the deal, which is
being jointly led by Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.
The planned USD479.137m deal will include a USD278.7m Triple
A rated tranche that will have initial credit support of around
41.8%, according to deal documents seen by IFR.
After New York, the roadshow for the deal will hit Boston on
Thursday and Los Angeles on Friday, with the offering expected
to be officially announced on Monday.
IFR first reported in March that Blackstone and Deutsche
Bank were working together on a potential securitization, and
further details emerged last week.