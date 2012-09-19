Blackstone to buy Vivint for over $2 bln

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Sept 19 Blackstone Group LP will buy home security provider Vivint Inc for over $2 billion, the companies said in a statement.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Blackstone was nearing an agreement to buy Vivint.
A fund managed by Blackstone on behalf of its private equity investors will acquire Vivint from existing shareholders, including Goldman Sachs, Peterson Partners and Jupiter Partners.
Blackstone will buy Vivint Solar Inc and 2GIG Technologies Inc from respective shareholders in a deal expected to close before year-end.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.