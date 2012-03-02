AIG sells $500 mln Blackstone stake -source

NEW YORK, March 2 Bailed-out insurer
American International Group Inc sold its entire $500
million stake in private equity firm Blackstone Group LP
on Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
AIG, which is majority owned by the U.S. government after it
was bailed out during the financial crisis of 2008, had acquired
the stake before Blackstone went public in 2007, the source
said.
The sale is part of AIG's ongoing effort to monetize
non-core assets, reduce risk and deleverage, another source
said.
AIG and Blackstone declined to comment.
Blackstone's shares fell 1.9 percent to $15.43 during
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while AIG's
shares fell 0.1 percent to $29.42.
CNBC earlier reported the stake sale.