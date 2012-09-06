Blackstone appoints Assant as European buyouts head

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Blackstone Group LP has appointed Lionel Assant as head of its European private equity operations following the promotion of Joseph Baratta to global private equity head, the world's largest alternative asset manager said in an internal memo on Thursday.
Assant, together with Robert Reid, will coordinate the London office and the group's deal sourcing and execution efforts in Europe, Baratta wrote in the memo, obtained by Reuters.
"(Assant) embodies what is great about our firm: putting others first, hard work, intellectual honesty, productivity and a wry sense of humor," Baratta wrote.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources