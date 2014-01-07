Blackstone taps adviser Carnegie to head Australia

HONG KONG Jan 7 Blackstone Group LP has
appointed one of its senior advisers to head its Australia
business, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, in a sign the firm
plans to ramp up its investing efforts inside the country.
Carnegie, an Australian private equity veteran and a former
partner at domestic firm Archer Capital, will be a senior
managing director at Blackstone and will assume a direct
deal-making role, according to Charlotte Bilney, an external
spokeswoman for the firm. He had been a Blackstone senior
adviser in Australia since 2012.
Carnegie will report to Michael Chae, Blackstone's Hong
Kong-based head of Asia Pacific private equity.
The Australian Financial Review earlier reported Carnegie's
new role.