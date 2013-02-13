版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone property head says expects much of its real estate sold to public market

Feb 13 Blackstone Group LP : * Real estate' head says" i think much of what we own will end up in the public

markets" * Real estate head says if the capital markets stay condusive "i would expect

to see the acceleration of sales" * Real estate head says "we're not pressured to sell" * Real estate head says expects "hilton to look to the public markets" in the

next year or two

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐