版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone exec comments

May 3 Blackstone Group LP : * Senior managing director bennett goodman says expects to reach $5 billion

hard cap for second rescue lending fund in June * Blackstone's goodman says targets $3.3 billion in new collateralized loan

obligation issuance in 2013
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐