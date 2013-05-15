版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone reports 282,500 share stake in JC Penney

May 15 Blackstone Group LP : * Reports 282,500 share stake in J C Penney Co as of March 31 valued at

$4.27 million -- SEC filing
