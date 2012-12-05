版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone starting Asian real estate fund

Dec 5 Blackstone Group LP President and COO Tony James at the Goldman Sachs financial services conference: * Blackstone ow starting Asian real estate fund

