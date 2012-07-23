Blackstone names chairman for French business

July 23 Blackstone Group LP named Gerard
Errera, who held the position of special adviser, as chairman of
Blackstone France.
Before joining the alternative asset manager, Errera was
secretary general of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and
French ambassador to the United Kingdom.
"France has many world-class companies with leading
positions in their industries and Gerard's advice will continue
to be invaluable both in advising French companies and helping
us find opportunities to invest," Chief Executive Stephen
Schwarzman said in a statement.