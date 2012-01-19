版本:
Blackstone pursuing China deals after exiting Evergrande JV

HONG KONG Jan 19 Private equity investor Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday that it is actively pursuing further property investments in China after one of its funds exited a real-estate joint venture in Guangzhou with Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.

"We are strong believers in the long-term growth prospects for the real estate market in China and will be looking for further such investment opportunities for our funds," Senior Managing Director Stuart Grant said in a statement to Reuters.

Late on Wednesday, Evergrande said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that one of its subsidiaries had bought back a 40 percent stake in the Royal Peninsula housing development in Guangzhou for $161.6 million.

The sellers were a fund controlled by Blackstone, which owned 69.2 percent of the stake, and Elian Properties, which owned 30.8 percent.

