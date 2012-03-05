Blackstone expands Asia team with senior hires

| HONG KONG, March 5
HONG KONG, March 5 Global private equity
fund Blackstone Group L.P. said on Monday it has hired Yi
Luo from Carlyle Group and Edward Huang from Morgan
Stanley's Asia private equity unit to fill senior
positions in Asia.
News of the hires confirms earlier Reuters reports on the
fund's expansion.
Both men will focus on Greater China and report to Michael
Chae, Blackstone's Asia Pacific head of private equity and a
former top New York dealmaker for the firm, who has been
building a new team since arriving in the region in late 2010.
Luo joined Blackstone in January 2012 as a senior managing
director based in the firm's Shanghai office and Huang joined as
managing director based in Hong Kong earlier in March.
Luo worked for Carlyle in Shanghai and Hong Kong for more
than eight years as a senior global partner and managing
director. He was a member of Carlyle's Asia investment committee
and the chairman of both Carlyle's renminbi fund and its
operating entity in China. He also worked at Goldman Sachs
, Merrill Lynch and the People's Bank of China.
Huang previously worked for Morgan Stanley Private Equity
Asia in Hong Kong where, as managing director, he was heavily
involved in one of the firm's most successful private equity
deals in Asia, the privatisation of Sihuan Pharmaceutical
Holdings Group Ltd. That deal is regularly cited as an
example of returns that can be made by identifying the right
targets to delist.
Morgan Stanley's private equity unit took Sihuan private in
Singapore in 2009, identifying a company that required no
additional work before relisting in Hong Kong in October 2010.
The stock jumped 28 percent on its IPO, with top-end pricing
valuing the company at 26.7 times 2011 earnings.