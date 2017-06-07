Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says

June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8
billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European
commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
The goal of the fund is to deliver to investors double-digit
returns, the person said.
The fund will follow an "opportunistic" strategy, which
typically means buying riskier properties that need fixing up or
repositioning, the person added.
It will have about 24 billion euros worth of buying power,
since the U.S. private equity group often uses as much as 70
percent leverage when it buys property, according to the
person.
Earlier Monday, Blackstone offered to buy all shares in
Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for
about 1.8 billion euros, seeking to expand its real estate
business in the Nordic region.
Last week, the company agreed to sell European warehouse
firm Logicor to China Investment Corp for 12.25 billion
euros, the biggest private equity real estate deal in Europe on
record.
Blackstone’s real estate business has about $102 billion in
investor capital under management.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Sangameswaran S in
Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)