Blackstone in talks to buy minority stake in Rothesay: report

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 16 Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a minority stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's UK pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The talks are being led by Blackstone's $3 billion "tactical opportunities" fund, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.
Bankers estimate the Rothesay unit's value at between 750 million and 950 million pounds ($1.17 billion-$1.48 billion), the daily reported, adding that the sale process does not involve a formal auction.
Representatives of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict