CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Blackstone, Icahn set up 3-way battle to buy out Dell

(Corrects to make clear that Blackstone submitted the offer
ahead of the deadline on Saturday, not submitted the offer on
Saturday, paragraph 2)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, March 23 Dell Inc appeared to
have received competing offers following a $24.4 billion
agreement last month to be taken private by its founder and
private equity firm Silver Lake, setting up a tug-of-war for the
world's No. 3 PC maker.
Blackstone Group LP submitted an indicative and
preliminary offer ahead of the expiration of a "go-shop" period
on Saturday that allowed Dell to explore other options, a person
familiar with the matter said.
The buyout firm has not yet arranged bank financing, though
it has put potential lenders on stand-by, according to a second
source familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has built up a minority
stake in Dell and opposes the offer by founder Michael Dell and
Silver Lake, also made an offer, according to the Wall Street
Journal.
Details of the competing offers were not immediately known,
but any rival bid would have to prove more appealing than the
$13.65-per-share offer of Dell's founder and his private equity
partner.
Blackstone is offering between $13.65 and $15 a share -
trumping Michael Dell and Silver Lake's $13.65 - in a deal that
will invite shareholder participation, the Wall Street Journal
reported. Blackstone has approached a number of firms, including
GE Capital, about financing for the deal, the second source
familiar with the situation said. Dell shares closed Friday at
$14.14.
The firm could finance the deal by selling a piece of Dell's
business, the source said.
Any rival bid could use a "public equity stub," which gives
existing shareholders the option to keep a stake in the company
after a buyout, a person familiar with the matter said earlier
this week.
That person also told Reuters that the company had slashed
its internal forecast for fiscal 2013 operating profit to
approximately $3 billion - down sharply from the $3.7 billion it
had predicted previously. The source added that more details
will be illuminated in a proxy filing next week.
Blackstone declined to comment while an Icahn representative
did not return calls or an email requesting comment. Dell also
declined to comment on the profit revision or the offers.
It was not immediately clear if other parties had submitted
offers for Dell.
Michael Dell is trying to re-focus his company on enterprise
computing services with the PC market in decline - a difficult
transformation that Wall Street analysts have said is better
executed away from public market scrutiny.
His proposal, which requires approval from a majority of
shareholders excluding Dell himself, would end a 24-year run on
public markets for a company that was conceived in a college
dorm room and quickly rose to the top of the global personal
computer business - only to be rendered an also-ran over the
past decade as PC prices declined and customers moved to tablets
and smartphones.
But major shareholders, including Southeastern Asset
Management and T. Rowe Price, have protested that his offer
undervalues the company and pledged to vote against the deal,
which requires a majority of shareholders, excluding the
founder, to pass.
WHO WILL LEAD?
Blackstone had made an aggressive push to recruit Oracle
Corp President Mark Hurd to take Michael Dell's place
as chief executive, a person familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday. But a source familiar with the situation said Hurd
has no intention of leaving Oracle.
It's unclear what Blackstone intends to do with the company
should it submit a bid and win. Analysts have speculated that a
buyer could either sell off assets - such as the underperforming
PC division that still accounts for about half of revenue - or
complete the overhaul Michael Dell began and put the company
back on a higher-margin growth track.
The New York-based private equity firm conducted due
diligence on Dell ahead of the March 22 expiration of a
so-called "go-shop" period, which offered interested parties the
opportunity to outbid Michael Dell's consortium.
Michael Dell returned to the company as CEO in 2007, after a
brief hiatus but has been unable to engineer a turnaround thus
far. Analysts said Dell could be more nimble as a private
company, but it will still have to deal with the same difficult
market conditions.
Dell executives have said they intended to stick to a
strategy of expanding its software and services offerings for
large companies, with the goal of becoming a full-service
provider of corporate computing services in the mold of highly
profitable IBM. The company founder has not said what he
would do differently with his company a private entity.
Dell was regarded as a model of innovation as recently as
the early 2000s, pioneering online ordering of custom-configured
PCs and working closely with Asian component suppliers and
manufacturers to assure rock-bottom production costs. But it
missed the big industry shift to tablet computers, smartphones
and high-powered consumer electronics such as music players and
gaming consoles.
As of 2012's fourth quarter, Dell's share of the global PC
market had slipped to just above 10 percent from 12.5 percent a
year earlier as its shipments dived 20 percent, according to
research house IDC.
