Blackstone's second-quarter earnings more than triple

July 18 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
alternative asset manager, said on Thursday that second-quarter
earnings more than tripled as the value of its funds rose and it
cashed out on parts of its portfolio, including SeaWorld
Entertainment Inc.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel,
Hilton Worldwide and Pinnacle Foods, reported economic net
income (ENI) of $703 million, up from $212 million a year ago.
ENI takes into account changes in the market value of its funds.
Distributable earnings, which show cash available to pay
dividends, rose 73 percent to $338 million.
Assets under management totaled $230 billion at the end of
June, up 21 percent year on year. Fee-earning assets under
management rose 12 percent to $176 billion.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 23 cents per
common unit.