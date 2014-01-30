Blackstone's fourth-quarter earnings more than double

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 30 Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, reported a 130-percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, showing particularly strong gains in its real estate business.
Blackstone, whose investments include The Weather Channel, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, said economic net income - a metric of its profitability that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its portfolio - was $1.54 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013, compared with $670 million a year ago.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash that is available to pay dividends, jumped 46 percent in the first quarter to $820.6 million.
Total assets under management were $265.8 billion as of the end of December, up 26 percent year-on-year. Fee-earning assets under management rose 18 percent to $198 billion.
Blackstone declared a quarterly distribution of 58 cents per common unit.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.