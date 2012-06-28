Blackstone president: Oust Greece from euro

| NEW YORK, June 28
NEW YORK, June 28 Blackstone Group LP
President Tony James, whose investment firm advised Greece's
lenders on a 206 billion euro debt restructuring, said on
Thursday that the euro zone will have to expel Greece and
Portugal in order to survive.
Debt-laden Greece, whose private creditors were advised by
Blackstone on a haircut on their bond holdings last March, is
now trying to convince its European peers, including paymaster
Germany, that it needs more time to bring its finances on track.
"They will keep Greece in the euro for a while longer but
eventually I think they will have to push Greece and Portugal
out of the euro and protect the core of the euro some way,"
James told a market conference in New York on Thursday.
"That will mean that Germany has to pony up and it means
that other countries will have to subjugate their budget to the
will of the European Union," James said.
Euro zone officials were working on urgent measures on
Thursday to ease financial market pressure on Spain and Italy,
which are too big to bail out, as EU leaders began a summit
deeply divided over how to resolve their debt crisis.
Many international investors have deserted Spanish and
Italian debt, pushing yields to levels that Madrid at least
cannot afford for long as it tries to save banks ravaged by a
property market collapse and rein in an overshooting deficit.
"The crisis in Spain or Italy pushes them to the actual
solution because they are too big to hide. How long (until there
is a solution)? I don't know, we are getting close," James said.
Saving the euro requires fundamental changes which are
challenging to implement because they need backing from 17 euro
zone member countries, James said.
"There is political will to keep (the euro) together,
clearly. I don't think anyone wants to face the crisis today. I
think they will continue to try to substitute liquidity for
structural solutions," James said.