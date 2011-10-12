Blackstone says Fabre to head European healthcare

LONDON Oct 12 Global investment firm Blackstone has appointed Denis Fabre -- who last worked for Swiss investment bank UBS -- as head of its advisory business for European healthcare clients.

Fabre has joined Blackstone Advisory Partners, the group's deal advisory arm led by former Morgan Stanley and HSBC veteran John Studzinski.

A UBS spokesman said Fabre's contract with the bank ended on Aug. 31. During his time with UBS, Fabre was a senior member of the healthcare coverage team reporting to the head of the business, Doug McCutcheon.

In a 19-year career, Fabre has worked on mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings worth around $90 billion for clients including Sanofi Aventis , Smith & Nephew and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Blackstone said. (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Lalor)