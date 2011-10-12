Blackstone says Fabre to head European healthcare

LONDON Oct 12 Global investment firm Blackstone
has appointed Denis Fabre -- who last worked for Swiss
investment bank UBS -- as head of its advisory
business for European healthcare clients.
Fabre has joined Blackstone Advisory Partners, the group's
deal advisory arm led by former Morgan Stanley and HSBC
veteran John Studzinski.
A UBS spokesman said Fabre's contract with the bank ended on
Aug. 31. During his time with UBS, Fabre was a senior member of
the healthcare coverage team reporting to the head of the
business, Doug McCutcheon.
In a 19-year career, Fabre has worked on mergers and
acquisitions and capital raisings worth around $90 billion for
clients including Sanofi Aventis , Smith & Nephew
and Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Blackstone said.
(Reporting by Victoria Howley and Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan
Lalor)