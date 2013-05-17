Blackstone planning to create new hedge fund - FT

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
May 16 Blackstone Group LP is planning to create a hedge fund which will consist of the boldest trades from the third-party hedge funds it invests with, the Financial Times reported.
The new fund will invite managers to sell their interesting trading ideas in exchange for a fee and it will be run by former Duquesne Capital partner, Greg Geiling, the daily said. ()
The business paper said that Blackstone was already running the fund quietly for several months, inviting investments from its biggest institutional clients.
Blackstone was not available for comment outside usual U.S. business hours.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July