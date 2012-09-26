Blackstone raises up to $960 million for retail credit fund

* Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to invest in below
investment-grade credit
* Third publicly listed closed-end fund for Blackstone
* Apollo, KKR have similar initiatives
Sept 26 Blackstone Group LP, the largest
publicly listed alternative asset manager, said on Wednesday
that it had raised up to $960 million for its third publicly
listed mutual fund to invest in corporate credit whose quality
is below investment grade.
Diversified alternative asset managers take money from large
institutional investors, such as pension plans and sovereign
wealth funds, to invest in a range of credit products, from
high-yield bonds to senior loans.
Launching mutual funds allows asset managers to pocket more
fees from much larger swathes of the investment community
through up-and-running platforms. Blackstone's credit businesses
had $50.5 billion of assets under management at the end of June.
The new fund, dubbed Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
, raised $834.8 million in an initial public offering, or
$960 million assuming the full exercise of the underwriters'
overallotment option, which is not certain, Blackstone said.
The fund's primary objective is to seek high current
income, with a secondary goal of preserving capital, Blackstone
added.
Blackstone has two more closed-end mutual funds that are
publicly listed - the Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income
Fund and the Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term
Fund.
Competitor Apollo Global Management LLC also runs a
closed-end listed fund, the Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
. In July, KKR & Co LP submitted regulatory
filings to market two mutual funds that will invest in credit
products, playing catch-up with Blackstone and Apollo.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and Wells
Fargo Securities were lead managers of the common share
underwriting syndicate for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund.